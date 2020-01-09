The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Planning to Move to Los Angeles

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • According to a Page Six report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to set themselves up in Los Angeles, California, following the big announcement they're stepping back as senior royals.
    • There's also been speculation that the couple and their young son might move permanently to Canada.
      • The Queen has made a statement inferring that the transition might not be quite so easy for the Sussexes, though.

        According to a Page Six exclusive, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to set up a home in Los Angeles, after their huge announcement yesterday that they're stepping back as senior royals and dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. There's been speculation that the couple and their young son Archie, after spending a long and apparently lovely holiday in Canada, would move there permanently—but these reports are indicating something different now (also, they could conceivably have homes all three places, so the Canada rumors could be true too).

        According to a source, "Meghan really wants to live in California, it’s where she is from and where her mother lives." They added, "She likes the lifestyle and the privacy there. She has been getting advice on the move from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her that she and Harry can step away from the royal family and follow their own path."

        Another source (and major eyeroll here, but whatever) said, "Meghan is, at heart, an LA girl, she cares about money, power and prestige." I mean, that just sounds a lot like the nasty, unfounded disparagement of Meghan in the wake of the announcement—the source also insinuated that Harry's just being "dragged along for the ride" as if he has somehow has no say in the matter.

        View this post on Instagram

        “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        I, for one, think an L.A. home for Meghan and Harry would be spectacular, so TBD if these reports end up being true.

        image
        Meghan and Harry Subtly Shade the U.K. Tabloids
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
        How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make Money
