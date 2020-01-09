According to a Page Six report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to set themselves up in Los Angeles, California, following the big announcement they're stepping back as senior royals.

There's also been speculation that the couple and their young son might move permanently to Canada.

The Queen has made a statement inferring that the transition might not be quite so easy for the Sussexes, though.

According to a source, "Meghan really wants to live in California, it’s where she is from and where her mother lives." They added, "She likes the lifestyle and the privacy there. She has been getting advice on the move from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her that she and Harry can step away from the royal family and follow their own path."

Another source (and major eyeroll here, but whatever) said, "Meghan is, at heart, an LA girl, she cares about money, power and prestige." I mean, that just sounds a lot like the nasty, unfounded disparagement of Meghan in the wake of the announcement—the source also insinuated that Harry's just being "dragged along for the ride" as if he has somehow has no say in the matter.



I, for one, think an L.A. home for Meghan and Harry would be spectacular, so TBD if these reports end up being true.

