Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Releasing a New Wine Together

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Cinema For Peace Gala 2012 - Inside Ceremony
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
  • In spite of their divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are continuing to work together on wines through their French winery, Chateau Miraval.
    • According to People's sources, the couple sees the winery as an investment in their children's futures.
      • Their newest wine is a rosé champagne

        Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aren't letting their divorce get in the way of their joint business ventures.

        The former couple still own French winery Chateau Miraval together, and along with their partner, Marc Perrin, they're releasing a new wine.

        The project "has been in development for three or four years. Miraval is all about the art of making rosé and this champagne—which is made in the Champagne district—is a cooperation, combining Provencal knowledge with champagne making," according to a source who spoke to People about the venture.

        Pitt and Jolie released their last wine together in 2019 through Miraval and, according to People, sources close to the former couple, they see the business as "an investment for their children."

        Speaking to Wine Spectator, Perrin offered details about the new wine.

        "We are working very hard with [one of the leading champagne producers] Rodolphe Péters," Perrin said of the new rosé champagne, adding that they "will create the only Champagne house which only makes rosé. We are going to try to push the quality of rosé as far as possible in Champagne."

