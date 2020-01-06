Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Have Called Time on Their "Feud"

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler took the stage together to present the award for Best Motion Picture — Animated.

The moment seemed to mark a subtle end to the past drama between the women, which originated during the 2013 Golden Globes Awards.

Poehler cohosted the ceremony that year with her longtime friend and Saturday Night Live costar Tina Fey and the pair made a joke at Swift's expense during the show. Afterwards, Swift made it clear in interviews that she wasn't happy with the joke.

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler took the stage together at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards to present the award for Best Motion Picture — Animated. Neither woman openly discussed it, but the nice moment seemed to serve as a subtle sign that the women's past drama is behind them.

A little background: The awkwardness between Swift and Poehler dates back to the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, at which Poehler served as cohost with her longtime friend and Saturday Night Live costar Tina Fey. During the show, Poehler and Fey got a few laughs at Swift's expense, jokingly telling her to stay away from Michael J. Fox's son.

The joke was clearly as a reference to public perception at the time that Swift went through boyfriends quickly—a rep she herself later poked fun at in songs like "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space." Although Poehler and Fey meant the joke in good fun (the Golden Globes are known as a time for celebrity roasting and Swift was far from the only target of jokes during Poehler and Fey's tenure as hosts), Swift made it clear after the show that she didn't appreciate the bit.

"There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women," Swift famously said in response to the jab in a Vanity Fair interview soon after the 2013 Golden Globes.

After Swift's comments to Vanity Fair went viral, Poehler responded, explaining that she and Fey never intended to upset the young singer.

"I feel bad if she was upset. I am a feminist, and she is a young and talented girl," Poehler told The Hollywood Reporter. "That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff."

It seems like Swift accepted the through-the-media olive branch to her through-the-media shade about the joke—at least if the pictures of her and Poehler happily presenting together at the 2020 Golden Globes are any indication.

We're officially calling time of death on this "feud."

