Last year was a big year for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The power couple got engaged in 2019 and both shared intimate footage from their romantic proposal on the beach in videos celebrating the biggest moments of the year.

J.Lo and A-Rod both shared previews of the videos on Instagram and full-length versions on YouTube.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared an intimate look at their love story in honor of the new year.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated the start of 2020 with videos looking back at some of their biggest moments from 2019—and that included their romantic engagement on the beach.

In an Instagram post teasing the full-length version of his video, A-Rod shared footage of himself proposing to Lopez and wrote:

What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed.



Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love.



Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!

Watch the full-length version of A-Rod's video, titled "My Incredible Year—Remembering 2019" below:

Lopez shared a teaser of her own on Instagram, writing:

2019... it’s the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing...I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have... I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savor it, enjoy it!!!! It’s the 20’s. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live! ♥️♥️♥️ #limitless #happynewyear

Watch J.Lo's full-length video, titled, simply, "A look back at 2019," below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here