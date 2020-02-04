image
Today's Top Stories
1
Blue Ivy Is the MVP at This Year's Super Bowl
image
2
I Get So Many Compliments on These White Sneakers
image
3
An At-Home Guide to Removing Your Acrylic Nails
image
4
Julia Garner Is Devastating in 'The Assistant'
image
5
The $115k Couple Who Paid Off 21 Credit Cards

This Adorable Viral Video of Prince Harry's Subtle Acts of Love Towards Meghan Markle Is All You Need to See Today

600,000 likes and counting!

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Amid the media storm concerning their resignation as senior royals, the fundamental sweetness of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has been ever so slightly sidelined. Allow me to rectify that for you, with a viral video that has thoroughly charmed hundreds of thousands on social media. The video, posted by Twitter user @ddarveyy, catalogues the little acts of love Harry performs for his wife. Posted on Sunday and already boasting over 600,000 likes and 140,000 retweets, it has the capacity to warm even the frostiest of hearts.

Harry's favorite act of affection, according to the video: untucking Meghan's ponytail when it gets caught in necklaces or her clothes. Keep an eye out, too, for a moment in the last two seconds of the clip, in which Harry rests his chin on Meghan's shoulder. Twitter has dissolved into tears over it, and there's a pretty strong chance you will too.

As for the latest on that aforementioned resignation: According to E!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering a summer in Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown. "They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," an unnamed source said. "They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals."

"Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the source remarks. As both a Brit and a Londoner, I feel I have the right to say: A summer in L.A. sounds a lot better than London's annual ten minutes of intermittent sunshine.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Meghan and Jen Might Hang Out in Canada Soon
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards
Meghan Won't Appear on Her BFF's Reality Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Lady Gaga Celebrates The Launch of Haus Laboratories - Arrivals Lady Gaga Went IG Official With Her New Boyfriend
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 After Party - Arrivals Florence Pugh Swears By a $9 Drugstore Mascara
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Inside Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunited in London
image Shakira's Super Bowl Look Is Available
image
The Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time
Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show J.Lo and Shakira Won't Be Paid for Super Bowl
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA Brad Pitt Joked About Prince Harry at the BAFTAs
Super Bowl LIV Pregame Paul Rudd's Son Is His Doppelgänger
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals A-Rod's Cute Reaction to J.Lo's Super Bowl Show
image People Are Traumatized by Jason Momoa's SB Ad