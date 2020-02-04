Amid the media storm concerning their resignation as senior royals, the fundamental sweetness of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has been ever so slightly sidelined. Allow me to rectify that for you, with a viral video that has thoroughly charmed hundreds of thousands on social media. The video, posted by Twitter user @ddarveyy, catalogues the little acts of love Harry performs for his wife. Posted on Sunday and already boasting over 600,000 likes and 140,000 retweets, it has the capacity to warm even the frostiest of hearts.

Harry's favorite act of affection, according to the video: untucking Meghan's ponytail when it gets caught in necklaces or her clothes. Keep an eye out, too, for a moment in the last two seconds of the clip, in which Harry rests his chin on Meghan's shoulder. Twitter has dissolved into tears over it, and there's a pretty strong chance you will too.

the most attentive husband ☺️💫 pic.twitter.com/3yEyYeGdMu — michelle (@ddarveyy) February 2, 2020

As for the latest on that aforementioned resignation: According to E!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering a summer in Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown. "They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," an unnamed source said. "They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals."

"Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the source remarks. As both a Brit and a Londoner, I feel I have the right to say: A summer in L.A. sounds a lot better than London's annual ten minutes of intermittent sunshine.

