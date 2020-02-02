image
Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston Might Be Making Plans to Hang Out in Canada

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • According to a new report, Jennifer Aniston is looking to connect with Meghan Markle during an upcoming trip to Canada.
    • Radar Online reports that the former Friends star will be in Canada soon to film the sequel to her Netflix hit, Murder Mystery, and would like to spend time with Meghan while she's in the country.
      • A source told the website that Meghan and Jen "have a lot in common" and added that they have a "number of mutual friends, including the Clooneys."

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be living in Los Angeles, but it looks like Hollywood might be coming to them soon.

        According to a report from Radar Online, Jennifer Aniston may hang out with the Duchess of Sussex in Canada in the not-so-distant future. Jen will apparently be heading to the country soon to film the sequel to her Netflix hit, Murder Mystery, and reportedly wants to connect with Meghan while she's in town.

        "They have a lot in common and a number of mutual friends including the Clooneys and there have already been some friendly exchanges between them," a source told the website.

        The source adds that the hang outs could become more regular if rumors that Meghan and Harry plan to move to Los Angeles turn out to be true.

        There will be "plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town, the source, described as an "insider," said. "They’re looking forward to getting together."

