Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Exit Job Might Be on a Netflix Reality Show

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal life, fans are left to wonder what they'll do next.

According to a report from Page Six, Meghan's first post-royal gig may be appearing in a Canadian reality series hosted by her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney.

The wedding-themed series, called I Do, Redo, gives couples a second chance at their dream wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a new, post-working-royal stage of their lives and the world is waiting to see what they'll do next.

According to Page Six, Meghan's first post-royal gig might already be in place—and you might be able to stream it on Netflix in the not-so-distant future.

Sources told the publication that Meghan will make "multiple appearances" on the upcoming Canadian reality show, I Do, Redo.

The wedding-themed, 10-part series "revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples," according to a press release. Now, that doesn't exactly sound like an obvious first post-royal gig for Meghan (or an ever post-royal gig for the Duchess of Sussex, for that matter), but it's important to note that the show is hosted by her longtime best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.



A source close to the production team told Page Six that Meghan's guest spots on the show will be "sporadic." The source declined to reveal if Meghan will be paid for the reported appearances. Page Six does note that union scale for a guest role on Canadian TV is $588 a day, so if she's paid for the appearances Meghan (or, more likely, the charity of Meghan's choice) would get at least that much for her time.

I Do, Redo doesn't have a set release date, but it's scheduled to air in Canada and then be streamed internationally on Netflix.

