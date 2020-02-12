Some wild/amazing/exciting news this Wednesday afternoon: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together! Multiple sources confirmed the news to Just Jared, and Us Weekly is reporting the same news from its own sources.
"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source said to Just Jared. Another source added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."
Keep in mind, Joe, 30, and Sophie, 23, haven't confirmed or denied the news yet. But still! The internet is freaking out—mostly with happiness, but also jealousy that Joe Jonas didn't, in fact, impregnate them.
The couple have been married since May 2019. Check back here for updates on when we hear the news from Sophie and Joe themselves.
