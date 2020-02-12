Some wild/amazing/exciting news this Wednesday afternoon: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together! Multiple sources confirmed the news to Just Jared, and Us Weekly is reporting the same news from its own sources.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source said to Just Jared. Another source added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Keep in mind, Joe, 30, and Sophie, 23, haven't confirmed or denied the news yet. But still! The internet is freaking out—mostly with happiness, but also jealousy that Joe Jonas didn't, in fact, impregnate them.

SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGANT



PRINCE/PRINCESS OF NORTH IS COMING I’M—🥺 pic.twitter.com/kCXpI7LMNW — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) February 12, 2020

apparently sophie turner and joe jonas are expecting a child IM NOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/kkS5LCdHv9 — tijana (@bradsfilm) February 12, 2020

sophie Turner is pregnant PLEASE respect my privacy at this time pic.twitter.com/2vbBhk7fWe — Emma (2020) (@emamma_mia) February 12, 2020

sophie turner and joe jonas are going to make the best parents pic.twitter.com/m0C8xh4LcJ — tasnim saw birds of prey x2 (@FlLMSLOUIS) February 12, 2020

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER ARE HAVING A BABY — ambree🐉 (@brincessbreee) February 12, 2020

Sophie Turner is pregnant meaning Joe Jonas impregnated someone that isn’t me pic.twitter.com/VVQ1baBbdB — Ellie Victoria (@_ellie_00) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile Sophie Turner is pregnant 🤩 She and Joe Jonas are coming quickly for that power couple crown! — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) February 12, 2020

Have only just discovered Sophie Turner, wife of my childhood crush Joe Jonas and reportedly pregnant with his child, is just one day younger than me... I'm taking no questions at this time — natalie grim (@natalieegrim) February 12, 2020

AS IF SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGNANT OH MY GOD MY BABYS HAVING A BABY IM SO HAPPY FOR HER pic.twitter.com/2FuO5eOfE6 — kayleigh (@rubyallens) February 12, 2020

Apparently Sophie Turner is pregnant, I’m not ready to be a stepmom tbh — Melissa 🌹 (@mellycabs) February 12, 2020

Sophie Turner is pregnant!! We're getting more Jonas babies. pic.twitter.com/4TXE42vyvK — littleradz (@exobunny_) February 12, 2020

Sophie Turner is pregnant so if you need me, I’ll be literally screaming for the next 5 days — Marissa (@RisssaElizabeth) February 12, 2020

The couple have been married since May 2019. Check back here for updates on when we hear the news from Sophie and Joe themselves.

