Jenna Dewan Shares More Pictures from Her "Nesting" Home Makeover

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Emma McIntyreGetty Images
  • As she prepares to welcome her child with fiancé Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan is giving her home a makeover.
    • Earlier this week, the actress shared a look at her gender neutral nursery with fans on Instagram.

        Jenna Dewan is in full nesting mode and it's a gift to all of us—or at least to all of us who have Instagram accounts, anyway.

        Why is another woman's pre-baby nesting period a gift to every one on Instagram? Because it's bringing us an entire Pinterest board's worth of home decor inspo, that's why.

        Struggling to see the connect? Jenna has been getting her space ready to welcome her and fiancé Steve Kazee's new baby and, for the 39-year-old actress, that's meant making some decor changes. She shared a look at her gorgeous, gender-neutral nursery earlier this week and, on Friday, she debuted another room makeover on Instagram.

        "More nesting over here...! Our dream office/music room courtesy of @sixpennyhome. The most comfy couch in the world and bonus is I get to hear @stevekazee sing to me nonstop 🎉❤️," she wrote in the caption that accompanies the two-photo gallery. "And follow our designer @erinfetherston for all home styling and overall inspo on life! she is of another world ✨."

        And, just as a reminder, here's Jenna's gender-neutral nursery:

