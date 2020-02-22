image
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Continue to Have a Security Team Following Their Royal Exit

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4
PoolGetty Images
    • The couple confirmed their ongoing need for protection in a statement detailing their spring 2020 transition on their official Sussex Royal website.
      • Harry and Meghan emphasized that they won't release further details about their security plans going forward.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still have a pretty intense security detail after their royal exit this spring, apparently.

        In a new statement detailing their spring 2020 transition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex answered one of the public's burning questions about their royal exit: What will their security situation be going forward?

        All we really know, at this point, is that the Sussex security team will exist—and it will be "effective." On their official website, the couple wrote:

        "It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son. This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons."

        That last line—which was italicized for emphasis by the Sussexes themselves, btw—is important. It means that there's a good chance royal fans won't get clear answers about the extent or cost of Harry and Meghan's security detail post-exit.

        Because the couple have expressed their desire to become financially independent after they step back from royal duties, however, it's likely that their security, like most of their expenses, will be covered by Prince Charles in the short-term and then by Harry and Meghan themselves as they begin earning money independently.

