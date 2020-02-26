Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen on London's West End Tuesday night.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a boucle dress with glittery Jimmy Choo heels.

She completed the look with Queen Elizabeth II's diamond chandelier earrings, a pair she's worn several times in the past.

Sure, it might be a fairly common experience to rummage through your mom's jewelry box, pilfer an item or two, then find yourself grounded for a week after you lose her favorite earrings in the high school locker room. But the stakes are a little higher when your mom—or mother-in-law, in this case—is the actual Queen of England. Kate Middleton just wore the Queen's diamond chandelier earrings for a trip to see Dear Evan Hansen with Prince William on Tuesday night, as Elle reports—and it seems safe to assume Elizabeth didn't snap the pair up for $8.99 at Target.

As royal style chroniclers What Kate Wore point out, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken quite a shine to the earrings, wearing them to several public events in the past. She was first spotted in the jewels back in 2011, pairing them with an Alexander McQueen gown to a BAFTA celebration in Los Angeles, and has since worn them to events including the 2017 Royal Variety Performance and the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards.

At the theater, Kate went for sparkling accessories across the board, enlivening a simple boucle dress from Eponine. The Duchess wore glittery ombre Jimmy Choos—the "Romy Dégradé Glitter Pump," to be exact—and carried a matching clutch. The exact style are in stock at Nordstrom, if you're feeling that new shoes itch:

