James Middleton, brother of Kate Middleton, is reportedly working on a documentary about the positive impact of dogs on mental health.

The documentary will be titled "James Middleton's Super Dogs," according to the Sun.

Middleton has spoken frequently about how his dogs helped him during his own experience with depression.

James Middleton spoke publicly about his experience of acute clinical depression last year, writing in a candid essay, "It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind." He's also spoken out about the key role his beloved dogs have played in his recovery—so it makes perfect sense that he's fronting a new documentary, "James Middleton's Super Dogs," about dogs and their positive impact on mental health.

A source told the Sun, "Mental health is a topic very close to both James’ and his sister’s hearts, and he credits his dogs with helping him out of his darkest days." They continued, "The show will follow him talking to others who are suffering and looking at how a dog can impact your mood and depression."

In his 2019 essay on depression, Middleton wrote, "I wouldn’t wish the sense of worthlessness and desperation, the isolation and loneliness on my worst enemy. I felt as if I was going crazy." He took a trip with his dogs to the Lake District in north west England, realizing there that he needed to seek treatment.

Of his documentary, Middleton explained, "My own dogs played a vital role in my recovery from clinical depression," adding, "In light of this I want to celebrate the important role dogs play in our lives and the unconditional love and support they give us." Sounds like his pups—Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, and Mabel, according to his Instagram bio—deserve an unending supply of treats.

