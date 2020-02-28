image
Today's Top Stories
1
Hope Is Roe's Last Chance
image
2
How Goop's Vagina Candle Came to Be
image
3
Paris Fashion Week's Street Style Is Très Chic
image
4
Princess Latifa's Great Escape
image
5
Line Edit: Eyeliner Trends That Are High Drama

Kendall Jenner Wants to Be Beyoncé's Assistant So the Two Can Be BFFs

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Street Style - Day 3 - New York Fashion Week February 2020
Edward BerthelotGetty Images
  • When asked who she'd be a personal assistant for, if she had to take up the role for a year, supermodel Kendall Jenner said she'd pick Beyoncé.
    • "I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends," she explained (lol).

        Kendall Jenner, who's casually one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world right now, would give it all up to become...a personal assistant? It's not what you think, though: She was doing a Q&A video for her latest Calvin Klein campaign, and spoke about who she would pick if she had to be someone's assistant. Her answer? Icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Actually, that's a really good pick, that's probably what I would go with too.

        Us Weekly has the details. "If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé," she said. "Just because I want to know what she eats in the morning. I just want to know what she has for breakfast." Um, same? Beyoncé has been open about going "plant-based" with her diet and now I need to know what that looks like. It will put my oatmeal to shame, I can pretty much guarantee.

        Kendall added, "I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends." (Okay, but Kendall, I totally watch Bachelor in Paradise, so why can't we be friends?? Honestly.)

        This feel super-relatable to be—even supermodels fangirl sometimes!

        View this post on Instagram

        i love my @calvinklein. deal with it. #MYCALVINS #ad

        A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

        Kendall, who's notoriously private, also opened up evvver so slightly about her love life. "I think you learn different lessons in every relationship. So I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships,” she explained. “A lot of relationships have taught me about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.” She's rumored to be dating Ben Simmons again, and her mom Kris Jenner insists that Kendall might be next to have a baby, soooo TBD on that.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Kendall Jenner Shares Naked Instagram Selfie
        2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
        Kendall Jenner Has Rapunzel Hair On 'Garage' Cover
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image
        A Timeline of Charles and Diana's Relationship
        image Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Sing Together at Royal Event
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Khloe Kardashian Kicks Off KYBELLA Movement At Allergan Event Khloé Kardashian Is Being Trolled Over Febreze
        Friends - Season 1 A 'Friends' Reunion Special Is Coming to HBO Max
        image Katie Holmes Is in Head-to-Toe Chloé at Their Show
        image Ariel Winter Now Has Strawberry Blonde Hair
        image
        46 Stars Who Dated Before They Were Famous
        image Every Easter Egg in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Video
        image Kate Middleton Does Some Sports in $38 Sneakers
        The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail Reception Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter’s Dress on Insta