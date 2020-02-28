Kendall Jenner Wants to Be Beyoncé's Assistant So the Two Can Be BFFs

When asked who she'd be a personal assistant for, if she had to take up the role for a year, supermodel Kendall Jenner said she'd pick Beyoncé.

"I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends," she explained (lol).

Kendall just shared the most intriguing photoshoot she's done in a really long time.

Kendall Jenner, who's casually one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world right now, would give it all up to become...a personal assistant? It's not what you think, though: She was doing a Q&A video for her latest Calvin Klein campaign, and spoke about who she would pick if she had to be someone's assistant. Her answer? Icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Actually, that's a really good pick, that's probably what I would go with too.

Us Weekly has the details. "If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé," she said. "Just because I want to know what she eats in the morning. I just want to know what she has for breakfast." Um, same? Beyoncé has been open about going "plant-based" with her diet and now I need to know what that looks like. It will put my oatmeal to shame, I can pretty much guarantee.

Kendall added, "I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends." (Okay, but Kendall, I totally watch Bachelor in Paradise, so why can't we be friends?? Honestly.)

This feel super-relatable to be—even supermodels fangirl sometimes!



Kendall, who's notoriously private, also opened up evvver so slightly about her love life. "I think you learn different lessons in every relationship. So I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships,” she explained. “A lot of relationships have taught me about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.” She's rumored to be dating Ben Simmons again, and her mom Kris Jenner insists that Kendall might be next to have a baby, soooo TBD on that.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE