Kylie Jenner Named All Her Toes on Instagram After People Criticized Her Feet

image
By Emily Dixon
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Cocktail Reception
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Kylie Jenner gave all ten of her toes a name on her Instagram story—and in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, every name started with T.
  • The post came after commenters on one of Kylie and Kendall's bikini pics pointed out that one of Kylie's middle toes was shorter than the others.
  • "leave our toes alone they did nothing to you !!!!!!!!" Kylie replied.

    A recent object of the internet's concern: Kylie Jenner's feet. Specifically, the third toe on her right foot, as The Cut reports, which appeared shorter than its neighboring digits in one of a series of bikini photos with sister Kendall that she posted on Instagram. Said short toe attracted a significant amount of comments, with one social media user writing, "So nobody gone notice her short toe?" And Kylie responded: "I broke that toe when I was in middle school and it never healed right leave our toes alone they did nothing to you !!!!!!!!"

    View this post on Instagram

    DAY 1 💚

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    Kylie, it would appear, does not take foot criticism lightly, going on to post a series of videos on her Instagram story. "So everyone wants to come for my fucking toes. By the way, I have cute ass feet," she said, before demonstrating that the toe in question simply doesn't extend fully when flexed, after the aforementioned middle school break.

    Naturally, the next logical step was to christen each of her toes, posting a photo of her feet and labeling the names of every digit. You'll be aware that the Kardashian-Jenners, excepting Rob, all have names beginning with K for Kardashian; Kylie's toes, meanwhile, all share the initial of T for toe. The names: On the left foot, Tess, Teague, Tia, Trix, and Toby, and on the right foot, Tony, Tahnee, Tasha, Talia, and Tina. Big toes are boys, according to Kylie, and now I'm going to log off and pretend I didn't just write this article.

