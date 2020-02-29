Blake Lively Says Michael Kors Is the Only Designer She'll Get Out of Pajamas For

In a rare Instagram post this week, Blake Lively wrote that Michael Kors is the only designer she'll get out of pajamas for.

Blake Lively wears two things: Pajamas and Michael Kors designs.

At least, that's what the actress joked in a new Instagram post this week. Although Blake has been mostly dark on social media for months now, she made a rare exception this week to share a picture of herself looking stunning in a menswear-inspired look at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show.

In the photo, Blake wears a pair of amazing, wide-legged gray trousers and a vest that will give you serious fashion envy.

"@michaelkors I will get outta pajamas for you, and only you, any day. I love you and love your new collection ♥️♥️♥️," the actress captioned the picture of herself at the designer's runway show in New York City earlier this month.

The runway show marked a rare public outing for Blake, who has been largely out of the public eye in recent months. She posed for photos with Kors and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the event and was seated next to Issa Rae for the show itself.

