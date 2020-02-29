image
Blake Lively Says Michael Kors Is the Only Designer She'll Get Out of Pajamas For

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show - Front Row
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
  • In a rare Instagram post this week, Blake Lively wrote that Michael Kors is the only designer she'll get out of pajamas for.
    • The caption accompanied a picture of Blake at Kors' FW20 Runway Show, which was held in New York City earlier this month. The event marked a rare public appearance for the actress, who has been largely out of the public eye in recent months.
      • At the runway show, Blake looked stunning in a menswear-inspired look that included a pair of very wide-legged gray trousers and a enviable vest, paired with a white button-down shirt.

        Blake Lively wears two things: Pajamas and Michael Kors designs.

        At least, that's what the actress joked in a new Instagram post this week. Although Blake has been mostly dark on social media for months now, she made a rare exception this week to share a picture of herself looking stunning in a menswear-inspired look at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show.

        In the photo, Blake wears a pair of amazing, wide-legged gray trousers and a vest that will give you serious fashion envy.

        "@michaelkors I will get outta pajamas for you, and only you, any day. I love you and love your new collection ♥️♥️♥️," the actress captioned the picture of herself at the designer's runway show in New York City earlier this month.

        The runway show marked a rare public outing for Blake, who has been largely out of the public eye in recent months. She posed for photos with Kors and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the event and was seated next to Issa Rae for the show itself.

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

