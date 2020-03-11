Jenna Dewan gave birth to her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6, with the happy couple announcing the news on March 10.

Dewan and Kazee shared their little one's name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum, 6-year-old Everly, now has a little sibling!

Bid farewell to that mid-week slump, because I bring you very cute baby news: Jenna Dewan gave birth to her first child with Steve Kazee on March 6, with the couple announcing the arrival on Tuesday with a pair of extremely sweet Instagram posts. Alongside a photo of herself cradling new baby Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, Dewan wrote, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," adding, "Welcome to the world you little angel!" And Kazee shared a photo of Callum's tiny, tiny hand holding his finger, writing, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."

On her Instagram story, Dewan posted a photo of herself breastfeeding baby Callum, with the caption, "So happy." Kazee, meanwhile, explained how the couple settled on a name. "Callum: Gaelic for dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms," he wrote. "Michael: My middle name." And Rebel, Kazee said, was a tribute to his mother. "Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel." Cute!

There's yet another milestone for the couple up ahead: their wedding, after they announced their engagement in February. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan captioned an Instagram post. Bet they'll be sick of hearing "congrats" come 2021!

