Sophie Turner Said Joe Jonas Is Her "Favorite Piece of Visual Art" in an Instagram Q&A

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - June 24, 2019
Pierre SuuGetty Images
  • Sophie Turner answered questions from fans on her Instagram story, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Asked, "What is your favorite piece of visual art?" she responded, "@joejonas."
  • Turner also revealed a Game of Thrones ending she would have liked (hint: Dany and Sansa team up).

    Like the rest of us, Sophie Turner is already pretty bored of self-isolating; unlike the rest of us, Turner has an Instagram audience of 15 million to occupy her, and she made full use of that audience by engaging in an Instagram story Q&A. And said Q&A involved an extremely sweet moment! A fan asked Turner, "What is your favorite piece of visual art?" and Turner's response was positively adorable. "@joejonas," she replied, and even my cold and bitter heart needed a moment to recover from that.

    Turner shared her favorite TV shows: "Barry/killing eve/loving hunters right now too/game of thrones is also littyyyyyyyyy" (I counted those y's, and yes, there are nine.) And she agreed with an alternate Game of Thrones ending suggested by a fan, too. Asked, "Do you wish Dany & Sansa would've been a bad bitch power duo?" Turner responded, "That would've been awesome."

    View this post on Instagram

    Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    What else did we learn about Turner from the impromptu Q&A? Well, she'd love to work with directors Wes Anderson, Taika Waititi, and Martin Scorsese. Her favorite Jonas Brothers songs are "Fly With Me" and "Hesitate." She's a self-declared stan of writer Jon Ronson, and is currently reading Kevin Wilson's Nothing to See Here. And, most importantly, her favorite (British) cookie? The mighty Bourbon biscuit, of course.

