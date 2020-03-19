On Instagram, Kylie Jenner encouraged her followers to practice social distancing and quarantine themselves as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

She said concealing her pregnancy with Stormi "prepared" her for quarantine, adding that she "didn't leave the house for months."

In a 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner said her pregnancy was a "sacred special moment" that she "wasn't ready to share" with the world.

Kylie Jenner's currently on her 8th day of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic; on her Instagram story, she urged her fans to follow suit, posting, "another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine." The youngest Jenner isn't new to self-isolating, she said, comparing the experience to staying indoors while concealing her pregnancy with baby Stormi. "my pregnancy prepared me for this," she wrote. "i didn't leave the house for months."

Jenner explained why she kept her pregnancy secret on Instagram, shortly after announcing Stormi's birth in February 2018. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned," she shared. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

In a Vogue Australia interview later that year, Jenner expanded on her decision. "I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key," she said. "I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself."

