Jenna Dewan posted a sweet photo on her Instagram story of herself cuddling new baby Callum.

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, Dewan's first child with Steve Kazee, was born on March 6.

Callum is a younger sibling to Everly, Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum.

If it's soothing baby content you're after, look no further than Jenna Dewan, who's been extremely generous with the updates about new arrival Callum. Earlier this week, Dewan posted an adorable photo on her Instagram story of Callum snuggled up on her chest, captioning it, "heaven." And she's come through again, posting another cuddly photo of the pair. Enjoy:

@jennadewan Instagram

Callum, Dewan's first child with fiancé Steve Kazee, arrived on March 6, and the couple announced the news on Instagram a few days later. "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan captioned a photo of herself and her newborn, continuing, "Welcome to the world you little angel!" Kazee posted a photo of Callum grasping his finger, writing, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."

Each part of the newborn's full name, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, has particular significance to Dewan and Kazee, the latter explained on his Instagram story. "Callum: Gaelic for dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms," Kazee posted. "Michael: My middle name." The couple chose Rebel to recognize Kazee's mother, he said, writing, "Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel."

