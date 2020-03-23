image
Today's Top Stories
1
“I’m Homeless—How Can I Self-Quarantine?”
image
2
50 Easy At-Home Vodka Cocktail Recipes
image
3
Zoey Deutch's High-Low Skincare Obsessions
image
4
The Best Classic Movies on Netflix
image
5
How to Hang Out With Friends During Quarantine

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle's Satin Massimo Dutti Skirt Is Finally Back In Stock

The item was sold out when she wore it back in January.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Mark CuthbertGetty Images

When Meghan Markle stepped out in the outfit, nay, brown-fit of my dreams for a visit to Canada House in London back in January—reader, I gasped! From the Jimmy Choo velvety brown pumps to the Reiss camel-colored coat, we were all feeling this look.

The piece I was most captivated by: The satin midi skirt from Massimo Dutti, a brand both Meghan and Kate love. Clearly, everybody else thought so too, because when I went to grab one of my own, it was sold out! But as the old proverb says: "Good things come to those who wait," and boy, did it, because the skirt of my spring dreams is back in stock.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House
Yui Mok - PA ImagesGetty Images

No, your eyes do not deceive you. One of the most popular outfits during her time as a senior royal member can be yours. If you're not feeling the brown shade, other colors are available for $80 (!).

Satin Midi Skirt
Courtesy
Satin Midi Skirt
massimodutti.com
$130.00
SHOP IT

Shop more similar options:

Shane Satin Midi Skirt
Shane Satin Midi Skirt
O'Neill nordstrom.com
$49.50
SHOP IT
Stella Picot-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
Stella Picot-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
Lee Mathews net-a-porter.com
$359.00
SHOP IT
Amas Satin Sarong Skirt
Amas Satin Sarong Skirt
Nanushka farfetch.com
$254.00
SHOP IT
Lace Trim Slip Skirt
Lace Trim Slip Skirt
Versace farfetch.com
$675.00
SHOP IT

It was one of the last appearances from the royal couple before they announced they would be stepping away from the Sussex title, become financially independent, and split their time between the U.K. and North America. A source close to the royal couple spilled to People: "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life. It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path."

The couple and 10-month old Archie are currently living in Vancouver Island in Canada despite having plans to move to Los Angeles to be closer to members of Markle's family.

Regardless of where the family decides to settle permanently, I hope to see more photos of Archie (and this skirt) soon!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Meghan Might Return to Acting This Fall
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Meghan Markle Wore Green for Her Final Royal Event

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
Meghan Markle And Abigail Spencer Leaving Restaurant In New York Meghan's Iconic Sunglasses Are Back in Stock
image Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid's Twinning Moment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Harry Sweetly Matched Meghan at Commonwealth Day
Commonwealth Day 2020 Kate Middleton Goes Bold Red for Commonwealth Day
Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Markle Wore Green for Her Final Royal Event
image Meghan Stuns in a Red Cape Dress
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Meghan Markle Visits London's National Theatre
image Kate Middleton Returns to Her "Mum Fringe"Hair
image Meghan Markle Returns to London in Bold Blue
image Kate Middleton's Earrings Are at Nordstrom