When Meghan Markle stepped out in the outfit, nay, brown-fit of my dreams for a visit to Canada House in London back in January—reader, I gasped! From the Jimmy Choo velvety brown pumps to the Reiss camel-colored coat, we were all feeling this look.

The piece I was most captivated by: The satin midi skirt from Massimo Dutti, a brand both Meghan and Kate love. Clearly, everybody else thought so too, because when I went to grab one of my own, it was sold out! But as the old proverb says: "Good things come to those who wait," and boy, did it, because the skirt of my spring dreams is back in stock.

No, your eyes do not deceive you. One of the most popular outfits during her time as a senior royal member can be yours. If you're not feeling the brown shade, other colors are available for $80 (!).

It was one of the last appearances from the royal couple before they announced they would be stepping away from the Sussex title, become financially independent, and split their time between the U.K. and North America. A source close to the royal couple spilled to People: "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life. It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path."

The couple and 10-month old Archie are currently living in Vancouver Island in Canada despite having plans to move to Los Angeles to be closer to members of Markle's family.

Regardless of where the family decides to settle permanently, I hope to see more photos of Archie (and this skirt) soon!



