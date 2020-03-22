image
Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Feel "Immense Relief" Now That They've Left the UK

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • A source close to the Sussexes says that Harry and Meghan feel an "immense relief" to be out of the UK and starting their new post-royal life.
      • Although early reports suggested Harry and Meghan were looking to relocate to Los Angeles, they seem content, for now at least, to stay in Vancouver Island, in Canada.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beginning their post-royal life and it's everything they hoped it would be, apparently.

        Earlier this month, the Sussexes completed the last of their official engagements as full-time working senior members of the royal family. Now, as the couple begins their post-royal life with their son, 10-month-old Archie Harrison, they couldn't be happier.

        "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life," a source close to the couple told People. "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path."

        Harry and Meghan have, for the moment at least, put down roots on Vancouver Island in Canada. While early reports suggested the Sussexes were looking to relocate to Los Angeles, Canada has proven to be a great fit for their family. A source cited by the The Sun says that since moving from the UK, Harry and Meghan finally have the "freedom to do whatever they want" because the locals in Vancouver Island "don't bother them."

        This isn't the first report that Harry and Meghan feel great about their decision to step back from their royal duties. In February, a source told the Daily Mail, "Meghan has no regrets and the sky’s the limit. She said (she and Harry) feel like a huge weight has been lifted."

        We're just happy that Harry and Meghan (and Archie) are happy.

