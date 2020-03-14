Meghan Markle Could Return to Acting as Soon as This Fall, a Source Claims

After the royal exit becomes official, Meghan Markle may return to acting.

According to a new report from The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has been in contact with several agents to discuss her career goals after she and Prince Harry officially step back from royal duties at the end of March.

A source described as a friend of Meghan's says she's looking to get back to work as soon as this fall and is especially interested in working on documentary films.

Meghan Markle is ready to go back to work, apparently.

According to a new report from The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is already taking meetings to get the ball rolling on returning to her acting career after her royal exit becomes official.

The paper reports that Meghan has been taking calls and meetings to prepare for her acting comeback and says she's been contact with "a number of entertainment agents from her new base in Vancouver Island" in Canada.

This doesn't mean Meghan will be back on Suits the second her and Prince Harry's royal exit becomes official at the end of the month, but sources close to the duchess say she could be getting back to work as soon as this fall.

"Meghan has set herself a target of around September or October," a friend said, according to The Sun. "At the moment she is loving spending time with Archie and settling in to her new life with Harry back home in Canada. But Meghan remains hugely ambitious and is very open-minded to a return to acting which is what she knows, loves and does best."

As for the kinds of work Meghan is interested in, the source says she's considering a change of pace to the world of non-fiction (no—not reality TV).

"Her preference is to explore the route of a documentary in which she is able to follow up some of the causes she is interested in," the source said. "This wish has been the focus of some of her most recent meetings and will likely shape the kind of work the agent Meghan goes with seeks to get for her. She is very excited about what the future holds."

This is in line with recent news of Meghan's voiceover deal with Disney, in which she's expected to narrate a nature documentary for the entertainment giant in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Another source also weighed in on where Harry and Meghan will put down roots after the exit is official. While Los Angeles was once at the top of their list, security concerns (and the financial burden of paying to address said concerns) have made it an unlikely pick as the couple's primary residence, apparently. Vancouver Island, where the Sussexes have been staying in Canada, may turn out to be their permanent home base.

"The bill for keeping them safe in LA would be massive," a source said. "They would also be very much in the spotlight and there for the paparazzi to go after. One of the best things about the move to Vancouver Island has been the fact Harry and Meghan have had some privacy."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here