Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, the first member of the British royal family to contract the virus, a Clarence House spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles met with Queen Elizabeth "briefly" on March 12, which raises "serious questions" about the possibility of the monarch catching the virus.

The Palace said the Queen "remains in good health" and is "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

According to English, Charles' doctor estimated he was not infectious before March 13, a day after he last met with the Queen. Their contact, however, "still raises serious questions" about whether Charles could have transmitted the virus to his mother.

In a statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson for Charles' royal household said the Prince "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual." Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for coronavirus, the Clarence House spokesperson said. The couple are currently self-isolating on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The spokesperson added, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

