image
Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
image
2
What to Buy at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
image
3
How to Hang Out With Friends During Quarantine
image
4
Women Are Allowed to Be Mean Bosses, Too
image
5
Wait. Eyewear Chains Are Cool Now?

Queen Elizabeth Met With Prince Charles, Who Has Coronavirus, Two Weeks Ago

image
By Emily Dixon
The State Opening Of Parliament 2017
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, the first member of the British royal family to contract the virus, a Clarence House spokesperson said Wednesday.
  • According to Buckingham Palace, Charles met with Queen Elizabeth "briefly" on March 12, which raises "serious questions" about the possibility of the monarch catching the virus.
  • The Palace said the Queen "remains in good health" and is "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

    Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, last met with Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told royal correspondent Rebecca English on Wednesday. While the spokesperson did not confirm whether the Queen tested negative for the virus, they said she "remains in good health" and is "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

    According to English, Charles' doctor estimated he was not infectious before March 13, a day after he last met with the Queen. Their contact, however, "still raises serious questions" about whether Charles could have transmitted the virus to his mother.

    In a statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson for Charles' royal household said the Prince "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual." Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for coronavirus, the Clarence House spokesperson said. The couple are currently self-isolating on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

    The spokesperson added, "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
    Commonwealth Day Service 2020
    Read the Queen's Statement on COVID-19
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Prince Of Wales & Duke Of Cambridge Attend The Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference Prince Charles Has Been in Touch With His Sons
    image J.Lo and A-Rod Did the Cutest Couples Challenge
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 06, 2019 Kourtney and Kim Had a Vicious Physical Fight
    image Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
    Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement Harry and Meghan are "Very Missed" By the Royals
    image
    40 Moments That Changed the Royal Family Forever
    The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day How Meghan and Harry "Snubbed" Kate and Will
    The Queen visits the British Airways headquarters The Queen Is Expected to Address the Nation
    Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Social Ready Content See Gabrielle and Dwyane's Sweet Family Photo
    Stars of Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" Meet the Press Miley and Emily Had a 'Hannah Montana' Reunion