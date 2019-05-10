image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Given a Beautiful Gift From Disney for Their Son, Archie Harrison

It might make you cry if you're emotional today.

image
By Lucy Wood
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images

    At just five days old, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (casually known to his friends as Baby Sussex), is already the proud owner of some excellent gifts. Per the tradition of Royal Gifts Day back in April, it was revealed that he had received a whopping grand total of a 236 presents in total, just in the last two months of 2018. Let's not even try and guess how many have been sent since he was born earlier this week.

    Since his arrival on Monday 6 May, Archie can also add an extensive library of carefully chosen books from Cool Aunt Oprah to his collection, and now, thanks to Disney, comes the most special gift of all. To celebrate the birth of Meghan and Harry’s first son, Disney have gifted Archie, mom, and dad with a personal animation, featuring Winnie the Pooh alongside their cartoon selves.

    Just a heads up, if you’re feeling particularly fragile today, it’ll probably make you weep.

    Hand-drawn by Disney’s Senior Principal Artist, Kim Raymond, the heartwarming mini video depicts everyone’s favorite bear making his way from the One Hundred Acre Wood to Windsor Castle, carrying a very special royal delivery under his stuffed arm.

    The final frame of the short shows Meghan and Harry in their nursery, sitting next to Archie’s crib, while Pooh listens to the Duchess of Sussex read aloud. I told you… tears.

    image
    Disney

    It’s sure to be a beloved gift for the couple, not only because it’s a beautiful and touching animation, but because Harry is known to be a sentimental fan of Pooh. The Duke of Sussex reportedly bought a rare first edition AA Milne book for the christening of his youngest nephew, Prince Louis, last year.

    Wow, I was NOT emotionally prepared for this today—but Meghan Markle as a Disney princess is long overdue, to be honest.

