Meghan Markle Has a Voiceover Deal with Disney That Could Hint at the Sussexes' Future Career Plans

Earlier this week, in a surprising move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The couple will now split their time between the UK and North America, according to a statement they released. They will also work to become financially independent.

According to The Times, Meghan has entered into a deal with Disney to do voiceover work for the company in exchange for charitable donations to a cause of her choice.

Part of that plan includes working to become financially independent, since, as working royals, Harry and Meghan weren't allowed to earn an income.

We now have a little insight into what avenues the Sussexes may be pursuing when it comes to earning incomes and building their own bankroll. According to The Times, Meghan has inked a deal with Disney to do some voiceover work.

While Disney will be paying for Meghan's voice acting services, the money won't go into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal account. Instead, Disney has agreed to make a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching, in exchange for Meghan's work.

The move might serve as a window into how Harry and Meghan will leverage their celebrity to benefit the causes they care about going forward, but it's worth noting that the Disney deal came before the couple announced their split from the royal family.

According to The Times, the duchess recorded the voiceover for Disney before she and Harry left for Canada on their six-week sabbatical, a move that reportedly ruffled some royal feathers.

Per The Times:

"...It also touches on sensitive areas, allowing room for accusations that the couple are cheapening the royal brand and will compromise themselves for money. According to one report, during tense talks before Christmas senior members of the royal family accused the couple of already signing a deal with 'firms including Disney.'"

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features,



