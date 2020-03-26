This Video of the Cambridge Children Clapping for Healthcare Workers Is Everything

In things that will make you smile today, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis participated in the U.K.'s national act of thanking healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic and clapping for them.

Kensington Palace posted the adorable video on Twitter with the caption, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS." For those who aren't aware, NHS stands for National Health Service.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

If you listen closely, there's a giggle in the background, likely coming from George or Charlotte. There's also a moment where Louis looks at his brother and sister to see if he should continue clapping. (Same.) Can we also talk about how big he looks? The little tot is going to be two years old next month.

This is a personal moment for the Cambridge family, as the children's grandfather, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19. Charles and Camila remain isolated in Scotland. The rest of the royal family is quarantining separately, with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Windsor, Kate Middleton and Prince William at Anmer Hall, and Meghan and Harry back in Canada.



