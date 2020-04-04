Meghan Markle's Royal Hair Stylist Reveals That She Wanted to Look Like a "People's Princess"

In honor of the royal exit, Meghan Markle's longtime royal hair stylist shared a tribute to his time working with the Duchess of Sussex.

George Northwood wrote a beautiful message for Meghan and her family to mark the start of their new life phase.

Here's a look back at some of the best tidbits Northwood has shared about Meghan's style over the years.

Meghan Markle might be done with her day-to-day work as a senior member of the royal family, but her royal legacy lives on. Specifically, her royal style will go down in the history books.

According to Meghan's royal hair stylist, George Northwood, Meghan deserves a lot of credit for crafting that now-iconic style because she knew just what she wanted for her look from minute one in the royal family.

Northwood, who styled Meghan for her royal wedding in 2018 and, according to the Daily Mail, was the genius behind all 40 of her looks for her 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Figi and Tonga with Prince Harry, shared an emotional tribute to Meg in honor of her royal exit last week:

"It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years. I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health. Here are a few of their many wonderful moments that I was honoured to be a part of. ⁣⁣

Harry, Meghan and Archie, wishing you much love and luck for your next exciting chapter! Can’t wait to see you one day soon - and so happy to now be able to share about our special time together 😘⁣⁣."

Over the years, Northwood has spilled several details about Meghan's royal hair secrets. Here's a collection of some of the best tidbits he's revealed:

On creating her royal look:

"We had to make sure we ticked all the boxes, but then we wanted to make her look accessible and like a people's princess that everyone relates to.

On his bond with the Sussexes:

"I became so close to them both...they are so grounded, they're inspirational and there's no ego on their part."

"She has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a princess. She was a very modern princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that."

On keeping her California style:

"We made Cali girl hair a bit more formal and had a real laugh."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here