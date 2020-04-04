Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Iconic Black Halo Dress Is On Sale

By Kayleigh Roberts
CHOGM London 2018 - Day 4
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • In April 2018, a month before her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepped out in a classic, belted sheath dress from Black Halo.
    • The dress, known as the "Jackie O" dress, is a favorite among A-list celebrities. Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian also own it and Scarlett Johansson sported it in characters as Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) in 2010's Iron Man 2.
      • The dress usually retails for $375, but is currently on sale for 25 percent off (making it just $282) as part of Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale.

        Meghan Markle is known for her classic style, so it's no surprise that one of her most iconic royal looks is literally one of the most famously classic dresses on the market: The Black Halo "Jackie O" dress.

        Meghan wore this well-known, belted sheath dress to a reception for women's empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London, on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April 2018, a month before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

        The dress comes in bright blue, deep red, white, and black. Meghan wore the black version of the fitted dress, which is available in sizes 0 to 18.

        Here's a look back at Meghan in the "Jackie O" Black Halo dress:

        CHOGM London 2018 - Day 4
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        The dress is a classic and a favorite among A-listers (Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian both own the dress and Scarlett Johansson famously wore it as Black Widow in Iron Man 2). It usually retails for $375, but it's currently on sale for $282 (that's 25 percent off, if you're doing the math) at Saks Fifth Avenue as part of the retailer's Friends and Family Sale.

        Courtesy
        Belted Sheath Dress
        Black Halo saksfifthavenue.com
        $281.25
        SHOP NOW

        BRB, buying this immediately.

