Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a pretty highly publicized breakup last year, as you may or may not be aware, and it sounds like Kardashian's not interested in returning to the dating game just yet. In a new teaser clip for Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she tells mom Kris Jenner that she's "not even thinking about" dating at the minute, adding, "Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again."

Jenner gasps at Kardashian's declaration, before steering the conversation to the happiest and least sensitive of topics: fertility. "You need frozen eggs," she tells her daughter, who replies, "I'm not worried about it."

Jenner sees Kardashian's decision not to date as something of a tragedy: "Khloé has definitely been through a rough year, and the fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me, because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day," she says in a confessional. "And I think it’s good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what’s meant to be."

The KarJenner matriarch might want to consider her daughter's perspective, however. "I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date," Khloé says. "I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded, rather than frowned upon."

