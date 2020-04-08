Cardi B Revealed She's Releasing Her Second Album This Year

Monday marked the second anniversary of Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which went triple platinum.

Cardi celebrated the occasion on Instagram—and confirmed a follow-up will be released in 2020.

"Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY," Cardi wrote. "My first baby.Im workin on her sister so I can birth her this year."

Somehow, it's already been two years since Cardi B released her Grammy-winning, chart-topping, triple platinum debut album, Invasion of Privacy. And at least one song from the record has featured on every playlist I've made in those two years! Marking the anniversary on Instagram, Cardi celebrated the stunning success of literally every track on the album: "Bodak Yellow" went platinum nine times, for instance, while "I Like It" went platinum eight times and "Bartier Cardi" three. Two more tracks on the album went multi-platinum tracks, six went platinum, and two went gold—which is pretty damn impressive.

Cardi also made an extremely exciting announcement: The follow-up to Invasion of Privacy is dropping in 2020. "Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY.My first baby," she wrote. "Im workin on her sister so I can birth her this year." Who knew this hellish year was even capable of providing such good news?

While your hunger for a new Cardi B record might be completely off the charts, you'd be wise not to rush her on Twitter. She's not about to share any more details about when, exactly, the album will drop, as one fan discovered last week. They tweeted, "where your damn music at BELCALIS!!!" and Cardi responded succinctly:

