Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Adjust Their Plans for Archie's Birthday

By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Originally hoping to spend time with the Queen, a small party has now been downgraded to just the family of three with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the shelter-in-place order for California.

        No surprise: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who apparently had plans for a birthday party for son Archie Harrison, have had to cancel in favor of something much smaller. (The little cutie was born on May 6, 2019, and immediately afterwards the world collectively lost its mind over the photos.) We've gotten many, many small and large event cancellations because of COVID-19, so this just makes sense.

        A source talking to Us Weekly explained that apparently the original plan was to visit the Queen in Balmoral, Scotland. That clearly isn't happening at this point, and they'll visit the Queen at a later date. Then the plan was to do a small party in their new Los Angeles home. But, of course, that's not happening either, what with social distancing. California has been particularly hit by COVID-19 and is currently under a shelter-in-place order.

        Apparently, "'It will be just the three of them,' the insider says, noting that Meghan’s bestie, Jessica Mulroney, was scheduled to attend, but the Suits alum 'refuses to take any risks' with guests or travel." Meghan's mom is much closer than Mulroney, but there's no mention of her—according to reports, Meghan actually hasn't seen Doria yet because of COVID-19.

        One thing that's still on the menu for Archie's special day? Animal-themed cupcakes! "Archie’s such an animal lover," the source said. "He has tons of animal books and fluffy toys." Soooo he must have watched the Disney documentary about elephants his mom narrates??

        The last time we saw the adorable bean officially via the (now-defunct) Sussex Royal website was in a montage of 2019:

        But Meghan and Harry have stated that part of the reason they stepped back as senior royals was because they wanted to protect their son's privacy, so if I had to guess, don't expect to see much of Archie on the big day.

