In today's internet troll news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation, Archewell, has been targeted by online pranksters—and it hasn't even formally launched yet. Fans of the ex-senior royals who typed in www.archewellfoundation.com upon learning of their plans were redirected to a YouTube video of Kanye West's 2005 hit "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx, according to Page Six. The link is now inactive, as it should be.

The mishap seemed to occur because the couple didn't register the domain name in advance, meaning that some troll grabbed it and decided it would be funny. Naturally, the comment section of the video featured a lot of people...wondering how they got there.

The pair found inspiration for the name of their foundation (and their son Archie's name!) through the Greek word "Arche." They spoke to The Telegraph last week on how it came to be and their plans on when they plan to start it:

Before SussexRoyal, came to the idea of 'Arche'...Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.

The other options they'd discussed were "Arche Foundation" and "Archeway," but I have to agree that nothing sounds better than "Archewell."

The pair didn't plan on announcing this information soon, due to the current state of the world—but when they applied for the public domain name in the U.S. where they're currently quarantining in L.A., the press had to ask. So, in a way (and not to point fingers), this prank wouldn't have happened if the couple hadn't been rushed into announcing their latest project. If there's a silver lining out of this whole ordeal: It's one less thing they'll have to worry about announcing now.

