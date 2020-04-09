Prince Charles, 71, Is Getting Into Podcasting

Just days after recovering from COVID-19, Prince Charles is already picking up a new hobby: podcasting. Okay, it may be a long shot to hope that a royal working family member will be hosting a true-crime podcast anytime soon, but a girl can dream. I mean, we got Meghan Markle narrating an elephant documentary, so, indeed—anything is possible!

Charles, meanwhile, is lending his voicing talents to Westminster Abbey's new podcast. Yes, Westminster Abbey has a podcast: The Church launched it after social distancing guidelines forced it to close its doors.

According to Town and Country, earlier this week, Charles recorded the gospel reading, John 20: 1-18., a passage about Mary Magdalene finding that Jesus is missing from his tomb. The reading will be available to listen at 9 a.m. GMT on Easter Day, April 12, available in the Abbey's podcast feed for your listening pleasure. It will also be available to stream in the Easter Day Eucharist released by Canterbury Cathedral.

The announcement comes at the same time that Charles and his wife Camilla are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. The two first met at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970, and split when Charles left to serve in the Royal Navy in 1971. Two broken marriages later, they finally began dating again in the late '90s, and then tied the knot on April 9, 2005! It all sounds very much like a romance novel, and I'm here for it.

The pair shared a photo of them on social media of them to mark the occasion with Camilla's dogs Bluebell and Beth. It's the couple's first photo together since the pair separated to self-quarantine by themselves for 14 days in light of Charles coming down with the virus. Warning: it's very cute.

Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth.



The photo was taken earlier today at Birkhall. pic.twitter.com/0Xw1nxySpu — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 8, 2020

