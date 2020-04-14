Demi Lovato Is "Not Friends With" Selena Gomez Anymore

In Harper's BAZAAR's May 2020 issue, Demi Lovato talked about her Disney Channel friendships and how she's not friends with Selena Gomez anymore.



Demi Lovato revealed that she only keeps in touch with Miley Cyrus.

We all know friendships come and go, and celebrities are just as prone to those best-friend breakups as the rest of us. In the May 2020 issue of Harper's BAZAAR's, Demi Lovato, who is the cover star of the magazine, opened up about her music, her recovery from her overdose, and her friendships. When asked if she still kept in touch with people like the Jonas Brothers, she shook her head no and revealed that she only talks to Miley Cyrus. "She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with," says Lovato.

Of course, this conversation also opened the pathway for discussion on Selena Gomez because the two stars were known, in the earlier days, to be close friends. Most recently, in January 2020, Gomez had posted a supportive reaction to Lovato's Grammys performance on her Instagram Stories.

On that topic, however, Lovato told Harper's BAZAAR, "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt...I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

We'll leave this quote for you to dissect, but it appears the two are no longer in direct communications with each other. Lovato and Gomez were last photographed publicly together at an event in 2017:

Their history as friends goes back to 2002, when Lovato and Gomez first met while they were both auditioning for Barney & Friends and quickly became close. "Certain kids got along with other kids and they were just two of those that really clicked. They were pretty inseparable and ate lunch together and all those types of things," said director Fred Holmes in a 2017 interview.

Over the years, however, Lovato and Gomez's relationship experienced some up and downs (they drifted apart around 2010, then rekindled a friendship only to unfollow each other on social media in 2014)—and for now, it seems like the duo is out of touch again.

