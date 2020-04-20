Last week, news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had quietly delivered food to people in need in Los Angeles on two occasions, working with charity Project Angel Food.

And they didn't stop there: As People reports, the Sussexes were photographed volunteering again last Friday, April 17.

Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, reportedly suggested the couple volunteer with Project Angel Food.

It's safe to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are deeply committed to helping out the people of Los Angeles: The couple were photographed delivering food to people in need for a third time on Friday, working with local charity Project Angel Food (you can donate here). The Sussexes first volunteered for the charity, which distributes free meals to people with serious health conditions, on April 12 and 15, before setting out on another delivery run on April 17.

Richard Ayoub, the executive director of Project Angel Food, told the Huffington Post last week that it was Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who suggested the Sussexes volunteer with the charity, after hearing that its services were overstretched during the coronavirus pandemic. "They were just genuinely compassionate, interested individuals who came to visit the kitchens,” Ayoub said of the royals, noting that they were "extremely engaged with every single person they met."

Meghan and Harry were photographed by the Daily Mail on their latest outing; Meghan wore a face mask while Harry covered his nose and mouth with a bandana. Both wore baseball caps, Meghan's bearing the Project Angel Food logo.



Speaking of the Daily Mail: The tabloid is among four papers the Sussexes officially cut ties with in a statement released Sunday night, alongside the Sun, the Express, and the Mirror.

"Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet," the statement read. "This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie."

