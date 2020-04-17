Meghan Markle and Prince Harry volunteered in their new home of Los Angeles Sunday and Wednesday, delivering meals to people at particular risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

They volunteered for L.A. charity Project Angel Food, which distributes free meals to those living with serious health conditions.

Meghan "wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy," the charity's executive director Richard Ayoub told People.

Well, this is lovely: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent both Sunday and Wednesday delivering free meals to people with serious medical conditions in Los Angeles, volunteering for local charity Project Angel Food. (You can donate to the charity, which is supporting those at particular risk during the coronavirus pandemic, here.) "They actually did two deliveries for us—one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday—and they’ve done it quietly," the charity's executive director Richard Ayoub told People. "We’re completely honored."

"They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met," he added. "They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients—they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation."

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful," Ayoub said. "They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces."

"Meghan and Harry took about six deliveries last Sunday and then they said, 'We want to do it again and we want more,' so they took 14 deliveries on Wednesday," he explained.

One recipient, Dan Tyrell, spoke to WEHOville.com about meeting Meghan and Harry. "They were both nice and very down-to-earth people," he said. "They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans."

"I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them," Tyrell recalled. "If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!"

