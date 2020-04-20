After publicly announcing she and Harry would be cutting ties with four major British tabloids, Meghan Markle made her first interview appearance (all right, it was pre-recorded, but still!) on Good Morning America Monday morning.

The clip was filmed last summer, before the premiere of the Disneynature's Elephant documentary on Disney+ that Markle narrated. Markle originally heard about the project back in 2017 when on a trip with Harry to Botswana, where she met the film's directors Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz for dinner. She didn't record the narration until 2019.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life," she said in the clip. "I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," Markle continued (wearing another fabulous button up.) "When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety."

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

"These creatures are so majestic and, at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected," Markle described of her four-legged friends. "We see in this film just how remarkable they are—their memories are amazing, the close connection of the heard, their protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

The film was in partnership with Elephants Without Borders, an organization in Botswana that works to reduce human-wildlife conflict in communities. Markle and Harry have visited Botswana many times as it holds a special place in their heart, and once on Markle's ring finger! How could we forget that the center stone on her engagement ring was from Botswana, where the couple spent most of the early days of their romance together.

"I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing," Markle continued. "I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way."

