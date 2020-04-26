Although privacy concerns were among the chief reasons for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, a paparazzi expert predicts they'll struggle to maintain privacy in their new home city of Los Angeles.

LA photographer Mark Karloff, who hosts the Paparazzi Podcast, estimates there are 200 to 300 photographers around the city who will be "really hungry" for photos of the Sussexes.

He predicts that photographers will camp out at the exits of Serra Retreat, the Malibu community where Harry and Meghan are expected to live.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from their roles as full-time, working senior members of the royal family earlier this year, citing, among other things, a desire for more private lives. Now that the Sussex family has relocated to Los Angeles, however, one expert is questioning how much privacy they'll be able to maintain.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, LA photographer Mark Karloff, who hosts the Paparazzi Podcast, offered some predictions about the privacy concerns Harry and Meghan will face in their new home city after quarantining guidelines are lifted.

"This is LA, there are probably 200 to 300 photographers around, they’re really hungry for pictures right now," he explained. "If they were out and about, they could expect to get it constantly if they decide to frequent any place."

Karloff explained that, while some photographers might be respectful of the couple's privacy, many just...won't.

"There are different breeds of photographers, there are photographers we would call savages that will pretty much do anything to get a picture," he added. "They will stay as many hours as they need to wait for an exit or wait for them to come out."

The paparazzi expert said that he thinks the Sussex family will be living in Serra Retreat, and that they should expect photographers to be camped out at either exit of the grounds pretty much 24/7.

"There will be at least three or four photographers there at all times," he predicted.

Harry and Meghan have famously been concerned with their security going forward, so hopefully they're a few steps ahead of the paps.

