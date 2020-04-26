Long before she joined the royal family, Meghan Markle has been known for her dedication to charity.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex said that her early childhood experiences with her mother, Doria Ragland, inspired Meghan's charitable spirit.

Doria is still inspiring new ways for Meghan to give back and was reportedly behind Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to volunteer with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles this month.

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has become known the world over for her intense dedication to charitable work. Meghan's commitment to giving back didn't start when she met Prince Harry though. In fact, the roots of her giving spirit can be traced way, way back to her childhood in Los Angeles.

Like many of the most amazing things about Meghan, it turns out her mom, Doria Ragland, deserves a lot of the credit.

"Meghan didn’t have much when she was a child, but her mom made sure they always gave back," a royal source told People.

Doria hasn't stopped inspiring Meghan to give back. She is reportedly the person who suggested that Meghan and Harry should volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles with the charity Project Angel Food.

"[Meghan] said she wanted to do something to give back on Easter and was talking to her mom and her mom told her that Project Angel Food needs help and Meghan said, 'Yes, brilliant,'" Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told the publication earlier this month.

Doria Ragland deserves all the awards.

