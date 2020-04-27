Channing Tatum turned 40 on Sunday, April 26, and recent ex Jessie J posted an emotional message on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met," she wrote.

Some are speculating Jessie's post means the couple, who split for the second time in early April, have reconciled.

International treasure Channing Tatum turned 40 on April 26, and I would like to both wish him an emphatic if belated happy birthday and also thank him for his entire dance scene in Hail, Caesar! Channing, I would watch you perform a jaunty tap dance in a sailor outfit until my dying day and beyond.

Anyway! One notable birthday wish came from Tatum's ex Jessie J, who shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. "Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here," she wrote, alongside a photo of Tatum in the ocean. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met." In a subsequent post, featuring Tatum emerging from said ocean, she wrote, "Keep living your BEST life!"

Tatum and Jessie J broke up for a second time at the beginning of April; they previously separated in December, before reuniting in January. According to People, the split was friendly—an insider told the magazine, "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," adding, "It’s totally amicable." Their first break-up was reportedly down to Tatum's packed schedule: "He is super busy with his career and as a dad," a source said.

Some are speculating, thanks to Jessie's birthday post, that the couple are giving things another go, though it's entirely possible they're just close, friendly exes. And both scenarios are pretty cute!

