Meghan Markle Revealed She Has Two Cute Nicknames for Archie

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a super cute video Wednesday, in which Meghan reads to baby Archie Harrison, both to mark Archie's first birthday and to support Save the Children UK's coronavirus appeal (you can donate here.)
  • In the clip, Meghan uses one of the couple's favorite nicknames for their son: "Arch."
  • Previously, Meghan's been heard calling Archie "Bubba."

    Have you recovered yet from yesterday's overwhelmingly sweet video of Meghan Markle reading to baby Archie Harrison, released on his first birthday? Are you still floored by the absolute cuteness of Archie giggling, turning pages by himself, and dropping books on the floor with perfect comic timing? Or of Meghan and Harry quacking like ducks to Archie's absolute delight?

    View this post on Instagram

    "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

    A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

    Well, if there's room in your extremely full heart for another very cute royal baby tidbit, I'd be delighted to provide. As People notes, the Duchess of Sussex used one of her two favorite nicknames for her son in the video—Arch. It's pretty close to the Greek work "arche," meaning "source of action," which inspired both Archie's name and the name of their upcoming charitable organization, Archewell.

    Harry uses the nickname too, as Harper's Bazaar reports: Before the Sussexes met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, in September, he was videoed telling his son, "You're going to meet Arch, Arch!"

    Another of Meghan's nicknames for Archie? "Bubba," also revealed during the Sussexes' meeting with Archbishop Tutu and Tutu-Gxashe. As People notes, Meghan encouraged her little one to "say hello! Hello, hi!" before spotting he was dribbling. "Oh, Bubba!" she said, before Harry addressed the drool situation. Again: very, very, extremely cute.

