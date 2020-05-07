Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a super cute video Wednesday, in which Meghan reads to baby Archie Harrison, both to mark Archie's first birthday and to support Save the Children UK's coronavirus appeal (you can donate here.)

In the clip, Meghan uses one of the couple's favorite nicknames for their son: "Arch."

Previously, Meghan's been heard calling Archie "Bubba."

Have you recovered yet from yesterday's overwhelmingly sweet video of Meghan Markle reading to baby Archie Harrison, released on his first birthday? Are you still floored by the absolute cuteness of Archie giggling, turning pages by himself, and dropping books on the floor with perfect comic timing? Or of Meghan and Harry quacking like ducks to Archie's absolute delight?

Well, if there's room in your extremely full heart for another very cute royal baby tidbit, I'd be delighted to provide. As People notes, the Duchess of Sussex used one of her two favorite nicknames for her son in the video—Arch. It's pretty close to the Greek work "arche," meaning "source of action," which inspired both Archie's name and the name of their upcoming charitable organization, Archewell.

Harry uses the nickname too, as Harper's Bazaar reports: Before the Sussexes met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, in September, he was videoed telling his son, "You're going to meet Arch, Arch!"

Another of Meghan's nicknames for Archie? "Bubba," also revealed during the Sussexes' meeting with Archbishop Tutu and Tutu-Gxashe. As People notes, Meghan encouraged her little one to "say hello! Hello, hi!" before spotting he was dribbling. "Oh, Bubba!" she said, before Harry addressed the drool situation. Again: very, very, extremely cute.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here