Archie Harrison's First Birthday Video Is Precious

Meghan and Harry released the video for a good cause!

By Rachel Epstein

It's hard to believe baby Archie Harrison is already 1 year old (!). To celebrate, proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a video of the birthday boy, shot by Harry, of Meghan reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to the little tot.

The video was made for Save the Children U.K.'s #SaveWithStories campaign to bring food and learning resources to children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks)," says Save the Children U.K. on Instagram.

Watch the sweet full video here, and see snippets of the video, below (including Archie turning the page on his own!):

Naturally, Meg and Harry are quarantining like the rest of us, so we can expect Archie to have a low-key celebration with his parents at his new home in Los Angeles. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will possibly spend the day with the family of three, though it's not confirmed. What's also not confirmed—though very likely these days—is the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Cambridge children hopping on Skype or Zoom to wish the newest addition to their family a happy birthday.

However Meg, Harry, and Archie choose to spend it, Archie's birthday will be special no matter what. Happy first birthday, Archie!

