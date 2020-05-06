It's hard to believe baby Archie Harrison is already 1 year old (!). To celebrate, proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a video of the birthday boy, shot by Harry, of Meghan reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to the little tot.

The video was made for Save the Children U.K.'s #SaveWithStories campaign to bring food and learning resources to children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks)," says Save the Children U.K. on Instagram.

Watch the sweet full video here, and see snippets of the video, below (including Archie turning the page on his own!):



The Sussexes hope that by sharing with #SaveWithStories it will raise awareness around the urgency of bringing much-needed support to millions of children. @akrfoundation’s “Duck! Rabbit!” is one of Archie’s favorite books and you can watch in full here: https://t.co/jxJ4E3pQVU pic.twitter.com/HNtHu8zEGc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2020

The Sussexes hope that by sharing with #SaveWithStories it will raise awareness around the urgency of bringing much-needed support to millions of children. @akrfoundation’s “Duck! Rabbit!” is one of Archie’s favorite books and you can watch in full here: https://t.co/jxJ4E3pQVU pic.twitter.com/HNtHu8zEGc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked #Archie’s first birthday by posting a video Harry shot of Meghan reading ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to him.

It was posted by #SavetheChildrenUK in support of its campaign to raise funds for families struggling due to the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/WWWnS8dkau — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 6, 2020

Naturally, Meg and Harry are quarantining like the rest of us, so we can expect Archie to have a low-key celebration with his parents at his new home in Los Angeles. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will possibly spend the day with the family of three, though it's not confirmed. What's also not confirmed—though very likely these days—is the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Cambridge children hopping on Skype or Zoom to wish the newest addition to their family a happy birthday.

However Meg, Harry, and Archie choose to spend it, Archie's birthday will be special no matter what. Happy first birthday, Archie!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here