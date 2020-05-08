Prince George Gets "Very Upset" About Princess Charlotte's Homeschool Projects for an Adorable Reason

As lockdowns and quarantines continue around the globe, the oldest Cambridge children are, like so many other kids, homeschooling.

During a recent interview with ITV's This Morning, Kate Middleton discussed how her oldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are doing with homeschooling and revealed that George is "very upset" about Charlotte's homeschooling work.

The reason? Charlotte's assignments are much fun and cooler and he would rather be doing her work than his own, according to Kate.

In a new video call interview with ITV's This Morning on Thursday, Kate Middleton revealed that her oldest son is struggling to get excited about his own schoolwork because his younger sister's assignments are much, much cooler than his.

"We’re stuck into homeschooling again," Kate said, according to People. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

There are some advantages to the time at home, though. Even though the Cambridges have been isolating together at their country home, Anmer Hall, the Duchess says that her kids have actually been seeing their relatives more than usual lately, thanks to video chatting.

"It’s really hard and actually we hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now and actually it’s been really great," she shared. "We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that. In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would’ve done before."

