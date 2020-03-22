image
Today's Top Stories
1
“I’m Homeless—How Can I Self-Quarantine?”
image
2
50 Easy At-Home Vodka Cocktail Recipes
image
3
Zoey Deutch's High-Low Skincare Obsessions
image
4
The Best Classic Movies on Netflix
image
5
How to Hang Out With Friends During Quarantine

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Gorgeous, Never-Before-Seen Family Photo for Mother's Day

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Sunday, March 22 is Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, where most of the royal family resides.
    • Earlier this morning, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the Kensington Palace Instagram to share several Mother's Day photos with their fans.
      • One of the photos in the Cambridge's Mother's Day post is a never-before-seen shot of Will and Kate carrying their oldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, piggyback outdoors in Norfolk.

        It's Mother's Day in the United Kingdom and the Cambridge family is celebrating.

        In a new post on Instagram, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a series of four photos, including a never-before-seen photo of their family in Norfolk. The new photo is nothing short of gorgeous and features Will and Kate carrying their oldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, piggyback outside.

        The other photos in the series paid tribute to Will's late mother, Princess Diana, and Kate's mom, Carole Middleton. The couple also included a piece of Mother's Day art created by George.

        In a caption along with the series of photos, Kensington Palace wrote:

        To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.

        Happy Mother’s Day 🌷

        1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk.
        2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry.
        3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine.
        4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day.

        Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

        Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there celebrating today.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
        Kate Middleton Uses Code Words With Her Kids
        Royals Attend A Reception For The Diplomatic Corps At Buckingham Palace
        Kate's Style Evolution as She Prepares to Rule
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day Two William Says the 'Day He Dreaded Most' Has Come
        Prince George Mother's Day card Prince George Made an Adorable Mother's Day Card
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Harry & Meghan Feel 'Immense Relief' Post-Exit
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day Kate Middleton Uses Code Words With Her Kids
        Members of the Order of Merit Luncheon The Royal Family's Coronavirus Protocol, Explained
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws Prince Harry "Snapped" Before Moving to Canada
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Harry and Meghan Encourage Fans to Give Back
        image Meghan’s Costar Was Offered $70K to Lie About Her
        Queen leaves London Queen's Subtle Message of Strength During COVID-19
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Read the Queen's Statement on COVID-19