Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Gorgeous, Never-Before-Seen Family Photo for Mother's Day

Sunday, March 22 is Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, where most of the royal family resides.

Earlier this morning, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the Kensington Palace Instagram to share several Mother's Day photos with their fans.

One of the photos in the Cambridge's Mother's Day post is a never-before-seen shot of Will and Kate carrying their oldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, piggyback outdoors in Norfolk.

It's Mother's Day in the United Kingdom and the Cambridge family is celebrating.

In a new post on Instagram, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a series of four photos, including a never-before-seen photo of their family in Norfolk. The new photo is nothing short of gorgeous and features Will and Kate carrying their oldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, piggyback outside.

The other photos in the series paid tribute to Will's late mother, Princess Diana, and Kate's mom, Carole Middleton. The couple also included a piece of Mother's Day art created by George.

In a caption along with the series of photos, Kensington Palace wrote:

To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.



Happy Mother’s Day 🌷

1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk.

2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry.

3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine.

4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day.

Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there celebrating today.

