One of Kate Middleton's Favorite Brands, Lele Sadoughi, Is Now Selling Cloth Face Masks

Kate Middleton has impeccable fashion taste and now, we can all copy the royal's style savvy while practicing public safety protocol. How? One of Kate's favorite brands, Lele Sadoughi, has started selling reusable, cloth face masks.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing a thick, velvet Lele Sadoughi headband in March, not long before lockdown orders related to the coronavirus pandemic began. Kate sported the accessory in Dublin on March 3, during her official visit to Ireland with her husband, Prince William.

Lele Sadoughi is known for its quirky, adorable accessories. The seven-year-old brand from the Dallas-born designer already offers headbands, hair jewels, sunglasses, headbands, hosiery, belts, and home decor and now, they've announced that their line of fashionable (and affordable) cloth face masks are available for pre-order. A set of three of the masks for adults costs $40.

The brand is also offering a line of smaller masks for children, which cost $25 for a set of two.

