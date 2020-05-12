As we get closer to the end of ESPN's documentary series The Last Dance, it's clear that certain stories will be missing. The 10-part series about Michael Jordan's last championship season with the Chicago Bulls has been a joy to watch, and I'm usually more of a fashion documentary kind of girl. As we get closer to the finale, notably, it seems that one of the stories missing is that of Michael Jordan's wife of 17 years, Juanita Vanoy.

The pair initially met in 1985 at a Bennigans restaurant in Chicago after a Bulls game. They tied the knot in November of 1989 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. At the time, the couple was already parents to son Jeffrey Jordan. Soon their family would grow by two: Son Marcus Jordan and daughter Jasmine Jordan.

Everything looked great until Vanoy filed for divorce in 2002. The Chicago Tribune quoted private investigator Ernie Rizzo as saying that he observed Jordan in some compromising situations with half a dozen women over 1992-2002, although Vanoy never publicly commented on the claims. Rizzo also helped Vanoy in 1988 with Jeffery's paternity case and had been hired by the wives of other Bulls players to keep an eye on their husbands, per the Tribune.

Jordan's assets were estimated at $398 million at the time of the first divorce filing by Vanoy in 2002. The couple attempted to reconcile, and she withdrew her petition for a divorce a month later. Four years later, in December of 2006, Jordan and Vanoy announced their split in a joint statement.

"Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17-year marriage," the couple's lawyers said in a statement, according to People. "A judgment for dissolution of their marriage was entered today. There will be no further statements."

Vanoy received $168 million in the divorce settlement, one of the largest in sports history, according to Chicago Business. He also reportedly paid $2.1 million in legal fees.

Today, the pair still communicate, and Jordan is happily married to Yvette Prieto. "Mostly, our conversations are about the children," she said to Chicago Business in 2013. "Divorce was certainly new to me. I had to learn that you have to communicate. That it's not about you or your ex-partner. It's about making sure the children are all right."

