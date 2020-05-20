Tuesday, May 19, marked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second wedding anniversary.

The Sussexes have weathered a dramatic year together, stepping down as senior royals at the end of March.

According to a close friend of the couple, the challenges they've faced have brought them "even closer."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had an awful lot to contend with over the past year, from relentless media bullying (and their subsequent lawsuits against multiple British tabloids) to their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. According to a close friend of the Sussexes, they've more than weathered the storm—in fact, their many trials have only brought them closer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said that the couple were "still very much in love," adding, "So much has happened for Meghan and Harry, but I'm told by a source very close to them that all of the experiences, the challenges, the obstacles of 2019 and 2020, have really made them even closer."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A royal insider also shared that Meghan and Harry are taking time to slow down and "reflect" after their turbulent year. "One of the things I was told by a friend of the couple's is that they actually are enjoying the slightly slower pace," Nicholl said. "They are busy and they are doing quite a lot behind the scenes, but you know, this is a couple that tends to operate 100 miles per hour. I think they're enjoying the lockdown and the fact that they've been able to take a bit of a breather."

"They've always been a great team and a partnership and you've seen that when you're with them," Nicholl added. "I think looking back on what's clearly been a challenging and a testing year, the one thing that just hasn't faltered is their commitment to each other and their love for one another. They've done this together as a couple and I think it's important to remember that."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io