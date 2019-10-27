Oftentimes, dressing like a royal feels like a dream—a prohibitively expensive pipe dream. Sometimes, however, the fashion pieces that royals wear are actually affordable.

One of Kate Middleton's go-to casual wear items are Superga sneakers, which she's worn to several events over years.

Usually, the Duchess of Cambridge sticks to plain white Superga sneakers, but in June, for an appearance on CBBC's children's show Blue Peter, Kate wore a pair of her beloved sneakers in green. The green version of the shoe is on sale now for £40 (which comes out to about $51).

Usually, the Duchess of Cambridge opts for the brand's classic white sneakers—which she's been photographed in at a number of royal engagements over the years. This summer, however, Kate switched things up, opting for the khaki green version of the shoe during an appearance on CBBC's Blue Peter, a British children's show.

Kensington Palace shared a photo from the appearance in June, noting that her Blue Peter guest spot would include, "pond dipping, planting and team den building with local children and Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell.

The palace's photo promoting Kate's turn on the kids' show also highlighted her Supergas:

🍃 On @CBBC’s Blue Peter The Duchess of Cambridge got stuck in with pond dipping, planting and team den building with local children and Blue Peter presenter @Linds_BluePeter.



📺 Tune in to @CBBC to watch the special film at 5.30pm on Thursday 13th June. pic.twitter.com/TFkGh6gXwD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2019

In the photo, Kate wears the Superga 2750 classic plimsolls with gum sole in khaki canvas. The shoes usually retail for £50, but are currently 20 percent off and priced at just £40 (or roughly $51, for anyone paying in USD).

Superga 2750 classic plimsolls with gum sole in khaki canvas Superga asos.com £40.00 SHOP NOW

If you want to complete Kate's Blue Peter look, the Troy London jacket she wore on the show is also still available to shop—although it is a little pricier, at £275 (about $353).

The Tracker Jacket in Olive troylondon.com $275.00 SHOP NOW

The jacket in question is Troy London's Tracker Jacket in olive (which is also available in khaki, if you prefer). The designer describes the piece, which is made in England, as "The ultimate throw-on lightweight jacket made from cotton drill. Beautifully finished inner with contrast binding in honey gold. The internal drawstring waist gives the option for a more tailored fit. Utilitarian pockets. Fastened with monogrammed bone buttons."

BRB. I have some shopping to do.

