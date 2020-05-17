Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her New Biography Released ASAP to "Set the Record Straight"

According to a royal insider, Meghan Markle is anxious for her new biography to be released and set the record straight about her time as a working royal.

The book, , is set for an August release.

The royal source said that Meghan believes the book will show the world that she and Prince Harry had no choice but to step back from royal life.

Meghan Markle is ready to retake control of her narrative.

When Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, made the bombshell decision to step back from their duties as senior working royals earlier this year, Meghan's experiences with the press in the U.K. were reported to be a major factor in the decision. Now, the former actress is reportedly eager to get her side of the story out and to the public.

That story is set to go public in Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, a new royal biography by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The book is set to be released worldwide online on August 11, (with the hard copy hitting shelves on August 20), and that date can't come soon enough for the Duchess of Sussex, apparently.

"If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now," a royal source told the Daily Mail. "She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life."

According to insider, Meghan hopes the book will give the public a better sense of who she really is, outside of the rumors spread in the press. The source explained:

"[She] desperately wants to shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power. She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip. Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail. I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least have compassion for her and all she's been through, which has been anything but a fairy tale."

We definitely can't wait to read the book and for the world to finally see the real Meghan.

