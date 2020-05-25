A close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to the Sunday Times about their new lives in Los Angeles—and about baby Archie Harrison.

"Archie is a happy and sweet baby, full of love and joy, and it’s contagious," the insider said.

The Sussexes are eager for Archie to have "as normal a life as possible," the friend added.

Admittedly, anyone who watched Meghan Markle read to Archie Harrison in his first birthday video will already be aware that the littlest royal is a very cute, very happy baby. Still, a friend of Meghan and Harry, speaking to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl for the Sunday Times, just confirmed our collective conclusion that Sussex Jr. is an absolute delight. "Archie is a happy and sweet baby, full of love and joy, and it’s contagious," the unnamed insider said. "He is active and pulling himself up on everything with a great determination to walk." Adorable!

Meghan and Harry are thoroughly enjoying their increased family time during lockdown, the friend added. "At the moment they are just enjoying watching Archie experience so many milestones," the source said. "They have spent a lot of time together as a family during the lockdown and it’s been a magical time."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

One last tidbit from the royal insider: While house hunting in Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prioritizing properties with plenty of space for Archie, to enable him to have a private childhood away from the public eye. "They are keen to have a bit more space for Archie to have as normal a life as possible," the friend explained.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.